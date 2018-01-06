Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Their Kids To The Lakers Game — See the Pics

It's family fun night!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night with their brood of kiddos. Alex and his daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, and JLo's twins, Max, and Emma, both, 9, all joined in on the family outing. Alex posted a pic of their crew at the basketball game on Friday and captioned it, "Friday night, family night @lakers@magicjohnson 🏀 #showtime #PatRiley
The family not only got to take in the game, they also got a special surprise from Magic Johnson. Magic came by to snap some pics with ARod, and likely traded stories about their sporting greatness.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk with President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on January 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Sadly, Max was totally tuckered out for the big celeb surprise. He was spotted asleep on JLo's lap!
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez looks at her phone during the second half of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on January 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The happy couple have been nearly inseparable since they started dating in March 2017. The duo celebrated the holidays together, have jetted off to Paris and the Dominican Republic, and have raised money for Puerto Rico as a pair.
It's safe to say these two are sticking together — and their family of cute kids seems on board too!
WATCH: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are 'Definitely' Having Marriage Talks (Report)