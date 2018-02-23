Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Home Video Of Twins Max & Emme On Their 10th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her coconuts, twins Max and Emmy's, 10th birthday and was totally overcome with emotion as she marked their milestone year. The 48-year-old kicked off the birthday celebrations by sharing super sweet home video of her kiddos from babies to mini-humans, and it's clear that she cannot believe her two children are growing up so fast.

The video, set to the track of Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are," was captioned with a sweet message for her babies.

"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces.."