Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Home Video Of Twins Max & Emme On Their 10th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her coconuts, twins Max and Emmy's, 10th birthday and was totally overcome with emotion as she marked their milestone year. The 48-year-old kicked off the birthday celebrations by sharing super sweet home video of her kiddos from babies to mini-humans, and it's clear that she cannot believe her two children are growing up so fast.
The video, set to the track of Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are," was captioned with a sweet message for her babies.
"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces.."
The twins' dad, Marc Anthony, shared the same video on his Instagram account.
JLo also shared individual videos for her two kiddos, with a tribute to each.
Of Max she wrote, "Max you are my heart, my love and my light... you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness... your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world... my old soul, my beautiful boy."
And she shared this message for Emme, "Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met...and I adore everything about you...your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit... Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess…"
Naturally, JLo spared no expense to celebrate her twins' 10th birthday. The 48-year-old singer hosted an over the top, sugar-filled bash at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas, and it was every inch as awesome as it sounds.
The venue was decked out with colorful balloons, goblets filled with jelly beans and gumdrops as centerpieces, perfect for the sweetest party of all time. JLo, clad in a black long sleeve shirt, plaid high-waisted pants, white sneakers, and a high ponytail, was spotted chatting with their 30 guests as her kiddos tucked into some sweet treats, including virgin gummy worm goblets and chicken and waffles.
The twins blew out candles on a massive custom-made red velvet Mario Bros. cake and a chocolate sloth cake! And they didn't stop there either — they all enjoyed a cookie jar sundae, and the world-renowned King Kong Sundae, made with over 24 scoops of ice cream and set ablaze with sparklers.
Yeah, it's official, Max and Emme had the best 10th birthday ever!