Jennifer Lopez Wears Black, Shares A Message Of Equality From Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez is standing up for equality.

The "Second Act" actress, who is currently in Puerto Rico to support the recovery of the island nation in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, shared a message of her own about the need for equality outside of Hollywood.

Jennifer was dressed in a black turtleneck and pants and said during a press conference, "We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort. Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. A lot of women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment. I stand here today in black, doing the same from far away. It's the same thing here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally."