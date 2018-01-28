Jenny McCarthy Debuts Blue Hair At The 2018 Grammys

Blue steel!
Jenny McCarthy's icy blonde locks are gone. The SiriusXM
host debuted a blue 'do on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night.
Jenny hit the red carpet with her husband, CBS "Blue Bloods" star and NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg.
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
Jenny teamed her Grammys look with sunglasses and nylon gloves, which were perfect accents to her sequined dress. The dress featured a sheer top with a black sparkling bodice, which made it appear strapless. The gown hugged Jenny's A-list body.
Donnie opted for a blue suit with a white rose on his lapel.
Stars are wearing white roses tonight to support the #MeToo movement.
-- Access Staff