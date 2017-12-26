Jenny Slate Spends Christmas With Boyfriend Chris Evans, Appears In His Brother's Instagram



While neither Jenny or Chris posted photos of the festivities on their own Instagram, it's clear that Jenny is a welcome member of the crew. The pair rekindled their romance after splitting in February.

Jenny hinted that she and Chris got back together in November when she gushed about her dreamy boyfriend in a tweet. At the time she wrote, "My boyfriend does many dreamy & generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let’s me show him my online shopping spoils & cheers me on." Around the same time, the pair were also spotted looking for an apartment in Tribeca, according to People.