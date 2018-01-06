Jerry Van Dyke Dies At 86 Years Old

Jerry Van Dyke and actor Dick Van Dyke attend the nominees luncheon for 43rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 20, 1991 at the Westwood Marquis Hotel in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) (Getty Images)
Actor and comedian, Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of the legendary Dick Van Dyke, has died at the age of 86.
Van Dyke died at his Arkansas ranch on Friday with his wife, Shirley, by his side, according to TMZ. The site first announced the news of Jerry's passing.
THE MIDDLE - 'Two of a Kind' - Frankie and Mike find themselves caught in the middle of a long standing family feud when Frankie's Uncle Dutch (Dick Van Dyke) contacts her dad, Tag (Jerry Van Dyke), in an attempt to reunite and bury the hatchet with his estranged brother. Meanwhile, a fearful Sue receives her first detention ever for being caught going off campus for lunch and seeks advice from Axl on how to survive the ordeal unscathed, on 'The Middle,' WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Michael Ansell/ABC via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
An immediate cause of death is not known at the time of this posting. Shirley told TMZ that Jerry's health has been deteriorating since they were involved in a car accident two years ago.
Jerry kicked off his career as a stand-up comic and did gigs on military bases, before he rose to fame after appearing on his brother's show, "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in 1962.
Stella Stevens and Jerry Van Dyke break the news of their engagement to Dina Merrill in a scene from the film 'The Courtship Of Eddie's Father', 1963. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Jerry continued to make appearances on Dick's show throughout the sixties and did comic bits on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Judy Garland Show." He also had other roles on well-known shows, "My Mother The Car," "Accidental Family," "Mary Tyler Moore," "13 Queens Boulevard," "Headmaster," and "Fresno."
(Original Caption) Dick Van Dyke's brother Jerry (left) and his costars from the television series, Mary Tyler Moore accept Dick's Emmy Award here September 12 from Jimmy Durante. Comedian Dick Van Dyke and singer Barbara Streisand won the top television awards for their shows of last year. (Getty Images)
Jerry is likely best known for his role as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam in "Coach." Jerry starred opposite Craig T. Nelson on the show from 1989 to 1997 and was known for his goofy and lovable portrayal of Luther.
(R-L) Actors Craig T. Nelson, Jerry Van Dyke & Bill Fagerbakke in scene fr. TV series Coach.. (Photo by Robert Nese/Capital Cities/Abc, Inc./The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
In his late career, he played Tag Spence On "The Middle" from 2010-2015.
Jerry had a storied Hollywood career and regularly made appearances with his brother, Dick. The duo were often spotted standing side by side and smiling ear-to-ear.
Rest in peace, Jerry.