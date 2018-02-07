'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Premiere Date Announced — Get Ready For Fist Bumps!

The "Jersey Shore" gang is headed back to the beach — this time in Miami and it looks like it will be hotter than ever.

MTV announced on Wednesday that "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will premiere on MTV on April 5 at 8 PM ET/PT and the whole crew -- Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — will reunite for the special occasion.

Check out the teaser below with all the fist-pumping action!



