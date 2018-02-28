'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Renewed For Season 2

Prepare for more fist bumps and GTL.
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" has been renewed.
MTV announced the Season 2 pickup on Wednesday afternoon, before the show's Season 1 even premieres!
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which reunites Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, is set to premiere on April 5 at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.
The series follows the gang in Miami on a "vacation of a lifetime," per MTV.
The cable network will start a countdown to the show's Season 1 premiere, beginning Thurs., March 15 at 8 PM ET/PT. They'll air four "Road to Vacation" specials that feature old-school "Jersey Shore moments and new cast interviews.
-- Jolie Lash