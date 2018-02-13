Jessica Alba Hits The Gym Just 6 Weeks After The Birth Of Her Son Hayes: It 'Was Hard'

Jessica Alba is breaking a sweat just 6 weeks after her adorable son Hayes' arrival!

The mother-of-three shared a sweaty photo of herself after a grueling spin workout on Instagram on Monday and captioned it, "Got back in the 🚲 saddle 💦 ish was hard. #6weekspostpartum thx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me."

Got back in the ???? saddle ???? ish was hard. #6weekspostpartum thx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me.

Jessica, 36, gave birth to son, Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year's Eve. And she's been sharing non-stop photos of her newborn kiddo with husband, Cash Warren. 

Jessica definitely isn't slowing down after the birth of her third kiddo.Last week she took Hayes to the office with her so she could attend a board meeting at her Honest Company offices. 

Went into my @honest office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work ...and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day. Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today. ???????????????? #workingmom #entrepreneurlife #breastfeedingmama

She shared a sweet snap where she's breastfeeding Hayes from her desk. She captioned the pic, "Went into my @honest office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work ...and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day. Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today. #workingmom #entrepreneurlife #breastfeedingmama."

Keep up the good work, Jess! 

