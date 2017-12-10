Jessica Alba Shares Cute Photos From Her Baby Shower

Jessica Alba is one excited mama!
The Honest Company founder took to Instagram on Saturday to share some cute photos from her baby shower.
"Had the most beautiful baby shower today," the caption reads in part. "Of course to @kellysawyer & @cathyalba for Hosting and to all my homegirls in boys who can to shower #babyboywarren –I felt so loved."
Jessica is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Cash Warren.
Alba's friend Rachel Zoe also posted about the party on Instagram on Saturday.
"The best girls day showering our beautiful @jessicaalba with so much love," she captioned the snap.
Jessica shares two daughters, Honor and Haven, with Cash.
