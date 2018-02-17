Jessica Alba Shares A Pic Of Her Breastfeeding In A Target Dressing Room

A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do!

Jessica Alba took to her Instagram story and got real about what motherhood looks like.

The Honest Company founder shared a photo of her and newborn baby Hayes in a dressing room on Friday.

"Breastfeeding in a @target dressing room," she wrote. She also drew and arrow and pointed out her "tired eyes."

Alba then posted a pic of her eating a very sad sandwich and looking a bit upset.

"Sandwiches with no bread is no fun," she wrote.

But after a day of mom-ing and low carb meals, she had a fun night with her hubby, Cash Warren.

Jess posted and adorable photo of them cuddled up.

"#netflixandchill w mah boo @cash_warren #friyay," she captioned the sweet snap.

#netflixandchill w mah boo @cash_warren #friyay ❤️

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Jessica Alba can really do it all.

-- Stephanie Swaim

