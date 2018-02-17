Jessica Alba Shares A Pic Of Her Breastfeeding In A Target Dressing Room

A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do!
Jessica Alba took to her Instagram story and got real about what motherhood looks like.
The Honest Company founder shared a photo of her and newborn baby Hayes in a dressing room on Friday.
(Instagram)
"Breastfeeding in a @target dressing room," she wrote. She also drew and arrow and pointed out her "tired eyes."
Alba then posted a pic of her eating a very sad sandwich and looking a bit upset.
(Instagram)
"Sandwiches with no bread is no fun," she wrote.
But after a day of mom-ing and low carb meals, she had a fun night with her hubby, Cash Warren.
Jess posted and adorable photo of them cuddled up.
"#netflixandchill w mah boo @cash_warren #friyay," she captioned the sweet snap.
Jessica Alba can really do it all.
-- Stephanie Swaim