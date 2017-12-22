Jimmy Fallon Shares A Sweet Pic From His Wedding On 10-Year Anniversary

Jimmy Fallon is reminiscing about his wedding day!
The "The Tonight Show" host wished his wife, Nancy Juvonen, a happy anniversary on Twitter on Friday by sharing a photo of the romantic sunset kiss they shared on their wedding day ten years ago.
In the sweet snap, the two are sharing a smooch on the beach as the sun goes down. Jimmy wrote a funny message alongside the pic, saying, "Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss? That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!"
Jimmy met his producer wife on the set of his 2005 movie, "Fever Pitch." The duo got married two years later on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the Caribbean.
Since then, the happy couple have welcomed two daughters, Winnie, 4, and Frances, 3.
Happy anniversary, Jimmy!
