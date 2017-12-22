Jimmy Fallon Shares A Sweet Pic From His Wedding On 10-Year Anniversary

Jimmy Fallon is reminiscing about his wedding day!

The "The Tonight Show" host wished his wife, Nancy Juvonen, a happy anniversary on Twitter on Friday by sharing a photo of the romantic sunset kiss they shared on their wedding day ten years ago.

In the sweet snap, the two are sharing a smooch on the beach as the sun goes down. Jimmy wrote a funny message alongside the pic, saying, "Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss? That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!"