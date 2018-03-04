Jimmy Kimmel, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Surprise Moviegoers During Oscars!

An advanced screening of "A Wrinkle In Time" turned into a jaw-dropping, A-list event for some moviegoers on Sunday night when Jimmy Kimmel interrupted their screening to bring over stars for a little thanks (and snacks) during the Oscars.
Jimmy grabbed the likes of "Wonder Woman's" Gal Gadot, "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill, "Black Panther's" Lupita Nyong'o, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and more and headed over to the neighboring movie theater where he surprised an audience watching the film.
"I don't know if you know who we are … we brought you some goodies," Gal Gadot told the audience as she and Jimmy walked in first.
"We're sorry we interrupted the movie," Jimmy added.
After revealing to the crowd that they were live on the Oscars, the movie screen in front of them jumped from "A Wrinkle in Time" to live footage of front row at the Academy Awards, and the two crowds waved at each other.
Jimmy encouraged those at movie's biggest night to offer their appreciation to the moviegoers for going to films – an act that keeps them in the jobs they love.
After that was his big reveal.
The theatergoers erupted in screams of delight, some of them standing up in shock as a flood of stars walked in bearing treats like Red Vines, gummy bears and Junior mints and two of them – Armie and Ansel – with hot dog cannons (think T-shirt cannon, but for hotdogs). Guillermo and Lin-Manuel each shouldered half of a lengthy submarine sandwich.
But before the fun moment ended, one movie-going patron got more than just snacks and some celebrity interactions. A man who introduced himself as Mike, from Lake Elsinore, Calif., got to takeover Jimmy's job, introducing the next two presenters – Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.
Leave it to Jimmy to pull off yet another epic Oscars stunt!
