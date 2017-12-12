Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling Named A Royal Companion of Honor

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling can add another magic moment to her list of achievements — she has been made a royal Companion of Honor.

Rowling received the honor from Prince William on Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Rowling said she was "deeply honored and proud" to receive the title, which is limited to 65 people "of distinction."

The boy wizard's creator is being honored for services to literature and philanthropy.

