Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling Named A Royal Companion of Honor

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Harry Potter author JK Rowling after she was made a Companion of Honour by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Phopto by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling can add another magic moment to her list of achievements — she has been made a royal Companion of Honor.
Rowling received the honor from Prince William on Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.
Rowling said she was "deeply honored and proud" to receive the title, which is limited to 65 people "of distinction."
The boy wizard's creator is being honored for services to literature and philanthropy.
She says "to be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honor, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege."
Other companions of honor include scientist Stephen Hawking, artist David Hockney, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and "Downton Abbey" star Maggie Smith.