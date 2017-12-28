JLo & A-Rod Host Star-Studded Taco Wednesday With Kim Kardashian

JLo and A-Rod threw a star-studded Taco Wednesday fiesta – and Kim Kardashian was there!

The lovebirds hosted the epic bash at Alex’s luxe Los Angeles home. Over 100 guests came to enjoy a massive spread of Mexican food, including a build-your-own taco bar with all the fixings!

Kim – along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and momma Kris Jenner – joined the couple for the festive night.

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian pose for a snap during Taco Wednesday on Kim's Instagram Story

(Instagram)

The 37-year-old mogul documented the entire night on her Instagram Story.

JLo dazzled in a sparkly Gucci jumper with matching crystal-embellished pants.

“Who else would organize a Taco Wednesday in this dress…this girl!” Kim said of Jennifer’s stunning look in an Instagram Story video.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a two-piece, dazzling Gucci jumper and matching pants during Taco Wednesday on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story

(Instagram)

Kim rocked a black tube top to the fiesta, baring her toned midriff. The platinum-haired bombshell paired the look with black trousers and oversized, hot pink borg coat.

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian pose for a snap during Taco Wednesday on Kim's Instagram Story

(Instagram)

The iconic, 84-year-old “Dynasty” star Joan Collins also joined the ladies for Taco Wednesday, seen in this sweet snap cuddled up to Jennifer in a black and gold gown.

Jennifer Lopez and Joan Collins cuddle up during Taco Wednesday on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story

(Instagram)

Just when we thought keeping up with the Kardashians was hard – try keeping up with JLo and A-Rod!

