JLo & A-Rod Host Star-Studded Taco Wednesday With Kim Kardashian

JLo and A-Rod threw a star-studded Taco Wednesday fiesta – and Kim Kardashian was there!
The lovebirds hosted the epic bash at Alex’s luxe Los Angeles home. Over 100 guests came to enjoy a massive spread of Mexican food, including a build-your-own taco bar with all the fixings!
Kim – along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and momma Kris Jenner – joined the couple for the festive night.
(Instagram)
The 37-year-old mogul documented the entire night on her Instagram Story.
JLo dazzled in a sparkly Gucci jumper with matching crystal-embellished pants.
“Who else would organize a Taco Wednesday in this dress…this girl!” Kim said of Jennifer’s stunning look in an Instagram Story video.
(Instagram)
Kim rocked a black tube top to the fiesta, baring her toned midriff. The platinum-haired bombshell paired the look with black trousers and oversized, hot pink borg coat.
(Instagram)
The iconic, 84-year-old “Dynasty” star Joan Collins also joined the ladies for Taco Wednesday, seen in this sweet snap cuddled up to Jennifer in a black and gold gown.
(Instagram)
Just when we thought keeping up with the Kardashians was hard – try keeping up with JLo and A-Rod!