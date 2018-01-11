John Cena To Return As Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Host

John Cena is making another huge splash at Nickelodeon!

The WWE superstar is set to return as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards – celebrating kids' favorite movies, TV shows, artists and more pop culture moments. The show is set to air live on March 24 from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

John is also attached to two more projects at Nickelodeon – lending his voice to a reimagined "Rise Of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series as well as executive producing the new competition series, "Keep It Spotless."