John Cena To Return As Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Host

John Cena is making another huge splash at Nickelodeon!
The WWE superstar is set to return as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards – celebrating kids' favorite movies, TV shows, artists and more pop culture moments. The show is set to air live on March 24 from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
John is also attached to two more projects at Nickelodeon – lending his voice to a reimagined "Rise Of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series as well as executive producing the new competition series, "Keep It Spotless."
In the animated "TMNT" reboot, John will voice villain Baron Draxum – an alchemist warrior mutant set on turning all of humanity into mutants. The series will premiere later this year.
Nickelodeon's "Keep It Spotless" is unlike any other show on the network – instead of getting slimed, contestants will be challenged to stay as clean as possible! "Keep It Spotless" is also set to premiere some time in 2018.
John will clearly have his hands full this year. The wrestling legend is also wedding planning with fiancée Nikki Bella. The couple got engaged last April after five years of dating.
There's just no stopping John Cena!