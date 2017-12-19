John Legend Is Cast In NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Live Musical

John Legend will be playing the title role in NBC's next live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar."

"We're all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus. This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn't anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as a traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way," NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement on Tuesday.



"I'm thrilled to join the cast of this production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!,'" John Legend said in a statement. "It's such a powerful, meaningful musical and I'm humbled to be part of this performance. We've already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I'm certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice."