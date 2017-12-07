John Mayer Is Full Of Jokes In Hospital Gown Selfie After Surgery

John Mayer seems to be in good spirits despite his recent surgery.
The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer snapped a selfie in his hospital gown on Wednesday and shared the funny snap on Instagram. In the pic, John is posing in the hospital bathroom mirror and is wearing his gown and emergency admission bracelet, and sporting a very well-kept beard.
"Still got it," he captioned his pic.
Clearly, John is stoked he is on the mend!
The 40-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for an emergency appendectomy. The timing wasn't ideal, since John is currently in the midst of a U.S. Tour with Dead & Company. Dead & Company shared a statement on Twitter alerting fans that several shows would be postponed until John was healthy again.
On Wednesday, John shared a tweet with fans about his recovery.
"Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I'm so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly," he emotionally tweeted out.
We're hoping to see John back on stage soon!
-- Kevin Zelman