John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancée Shows Off Her Growing Bump On Romantic "Babymoon"

John Stamos' fiancée makes one beautiful mom!
The actor snapped a gorgeous shot of his bride-to-be,
Caitlin McHugh, with her pregnant belly on display for the first time.
In the photo, Caitlin is hiking in Tuscon, Arizona, and she is surrounded by mountains. The actress, wearing a green sports bra and black leggings, smiles at her growing bump.
"Good morning baby of mine," she captioned the sweet shot. "Enjoying our #babymoon at @miraval_arizona #babybump debut."
The lovebirds are in Tuscon to celebrate their "babymoon." The romantic vacation comes one month after John confirmed that he and his fiancée were expecting their first child.
John and Caitlin got engaged on Oct. 22 after two years of dating. The "Fuller House" star popped the question at Disneyland in a "The Little Mermaid"-themed proposal.
"I kissed the boy and said...yes!," Caitlin wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of their big moment.
"That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his."
