John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancée Shows Off Her Growing Bump On Romantic "Babymoon"

John Stamos' fiancée makes one beautiful mom!

The actor snapped a gorgeous shot of his bride-to-be, Caitlin McHugh, with her pregnant belly on display for the first time.



In the photo, Caitlin is hiking in Tuscon, Arizona, and she is surrounded by mountains. The actress, wearing a green sports bra and black leggings, smiles at her growing bump.

"Good morning baby of mine," she captioned the sweet shot. "Enjoying our #babymoon at @miraval_arizona #babybump debut."