John Stamos & Wife Caitlin McHugh Honeymoon At Disney World: See The Sweet Pics!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are the happiest couple on Earth!
The newlyweds have been honeymooning at Walt Disney World over the weekend, and shared sweet photos from their first trip together as husband and wife.
John posted a nighttime pic of him and Caitlin posing in front of the Magic Kingdom on Saturday, as Caitlin planted a gentle kiss on his cheek. The actor also noted in his Instagram caption that the outing marked one week since their "I do's."
"And they said it wouldn't last," he joked.
Caitlin and John sported custom bride-and-groom Mickey Mouse ears for the occasion, with Caitlin's white version featuring a mini veil. On Sunday, the model shared a snap of her and John taking the Disney theme to a whole new level.
"Perfect way to begin our #happilyeverafter," Caitlin gushed in her caption, asking followers if they could tell which Disney characters she and John were dressed as.
Judging from her over-the-shoulder, flowered braid, and John's blue denim vest and long-sleeved white tee, fans quickly noted that they were in costume as Rapunzel and Eugene from "Tangled."
The day before, pregnant Caitlin showed off her baby bump in another cosplay photo, this time as Fix It Felix from "Wreck-It Ralph."
John and Caitlin reportedly tied the knot last weekend at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, Calif., in front of 50 guests, before celebrating with a reception at John's Beverly Hills home.
Their love for all things Disney has played a huge role in their relationship. John proposed at Disneyland in October, and he and Caitlin both announced the engagement news with romantic Instagram posts.
Last week, John tweeted that he was slated to perform with The Beach Boys at the Universal Orlando resort on Saturday night.
-- Erin Biglow