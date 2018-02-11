John Stamos & Wife Caitlin McHugh Honeymoon At Disney World: See The Sweet Pics!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are the happiest couple on Earth!

The newlyweds have been honeymooning at Walt Disney World over the weekend, and shared sweet photos from their first trip together as husband and wife.

John posted a nighttime pic of him and Caitlin posing in front of the Magic Kingdom on Saturday, as Caitlin planted a gentle kiss on his cheek. The actor also noted in his Instagram caption that the outing marked one week since their "I do's."