Jordin Sparks Celebrates At Her 'Low Key' Baby Shower

Jordin Sparks is excited to meet her baby!
The musician shared a sweet photo with her young cousin on Saturday, after celebrating her baby shower.
In the pic the little one is shown kissing Jordin's baby bump as the singer smiles down at her.
"Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin," the caption reads. "We had a low key baby shower for Little mand in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful."
"I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good," the caption concludes.
The 28-year-old is expecting her first child at the end of April with her husband Dana Isaiah.
The shower comes after the couple had a romantic babymoon in Cancun.
Sparks shared a snap of her and Isaiah on their trip last week.
"Babymoon with my fine motha shut yo mouth husbae/baby daddy!! Yassss," the caption reads. "Life is good."
Seems like Jordin is loving pregnancy life!
-- Stephanie Swaim