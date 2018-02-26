Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby Boy, Gideon

There's another Duggar baby!

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

Their bundle of joy was born on February 23 at 3:39 p.m., and came in at 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz., PEOPLE first reported.

The new parents are overjoyed about their baby's arrival and told PEOPLE that they were "blessed beyond measure.""Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment!" they told the magazine. "God is so good, and we are so thankful."

Joy-Anna's parents Jim Bob and Michelle are equally excited about the new baby's arrival and shared a touching statement on the family's website.