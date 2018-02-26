Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby Boy, Gideon

There's another Duggar baby!
Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth.
Their bundle of joy was born on February 23 at 3:39 p.m., and came in at 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz., PEOPLE first reported.
The new parents are overjoyed about their baby's arrival and told PEOPLE that they were "blessed beyond measure.""Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment!" they told the magazine. "God is so good, and we are so thankful."
Joy-Anna's parents Jim Bob and Michelle are equally excited about the new baby's arrival and shared a touching statement on the family's website.
"We are so thrilled for Joy and Austin! Children are a blessing from the Lord and we know that will be such great parents. We can’t wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies. We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing," Jim Bob and Michelle shared.
Joy-Anna, 20, and Austin, 24, announced they were expecting their first child in a video posted in August on the family website.
"Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!" the couple wrote on social media at the time.
The duo wed in 2017 after a very short courtship and had an incredible honeymoon in Switzerland.
The couple seem thrilled to be new parents. And baby Gideon will definitely have plenty of cousins to play with. Sister Jessa just had a baby boy named Henry in February 2017, and her brother Joseph and his wife, Kendra, are expecting their first kiddo any day now.
Congrats to the family.