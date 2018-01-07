'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' Topples 'Star Wars At Weekend Box Office

Move over "Star Wars," there's some new box office champs this weekend. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has topped the charts after three weekends in theaters, and newcomer "Insidious: The Final Key" opened in second.

Columbia Pictures says Sunday that the Dwayne Johnson-led "Jumanji" is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million, bringing its total to $244.4 million.

WATCH: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill Shares Memories From Very First Franchise Film Debut