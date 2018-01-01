Justin Bieber Shows Some Skin For New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber is ready for 2018!

The singer shared a photo of him and two friends on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve, with Justin rocking a look that shows some skin.

Justin Bieber

(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is spending her New Year's in Cabo San Lucas.

But has Justin joined her for some fun in the sun?

The "Sorry" singer shared another photo on his Instagram story on Sunday that looks like he could also be in Mexico. 

Justin Bieber

(Instagram)

The snap shows a sunny background with the ocean in the distance, and a drawing with the word "Grace" written on it in the foreground.

Selena's friend Raquelle Stevens shared a snap earlier in the week that showed the "Bad Liar" singer posing on the beach with some friends.

Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories. ☀️????

A post shared by Raquelle Stevens (@raquellestevens) on

"Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories," the caption reads.

-- Stephanie Swaim

