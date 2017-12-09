Justin Bieber Vows To Help Those Affected By The Southern California Fires

Justin Bieber is ready to help.
The pop star took to Instagram on Friday, where he shared in a video that he wants to help those affected by the Southern California fires.
"I'm gonna have a conversation with some people and we're going to get moving on a solution," he said in the video.
"Obviously I'm not a fireman, but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities and fundraisers or whatever we can do. So, I'm going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and all the people who are struggling, just know that everything's gonna be ok," he said.
On Friday, Donald Trump declared that Los Angeles is in a federal state of emergency.
There are multiple major fires burning in LA that haven’t been contained yet that were spread by the Santa Ana winds, according to the LA Times.
Bieber isn't the first celeb to react to the terrible fires, other stars like Lionel Richie, Paris Hilton and Lea Michele took to social media to share about it.
-- Stephanie Swaim