Justin Theroux Returns To Social Media After Jennifer Aniston Split… With Puppies!

Justin, a longtime advocate for animals, also hashtagged the post #selenagomez, perhaps in hopes to get a few extra likes from Sel fans.



The puppies post comes after a week of social media silence and canceled public appearances. The 46-year-old star canceled an appearance on the "Late Show" on February 20 at the last minute. His ex, Jen, has also kept a low profile, only stepping out to run errands for the most part.

On Feb. 15, the day after Valentine's Day, the pair released a statement to Access announcing that they were going their separate ways but that they'd "always be friends."

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the couple said in a joint statement to Access. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The duo got engaged in August 2012 and after a lengthy engagement they got married at Jennifer's Los Angeles home in August 2015.

