Justin Timberlake (Kinda) Jokes About The Frigid Weather In Minnesota Ahead Of Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake is cracking jokes ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday!
JT took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of himself in a snowy background with a blanket wrapped around him. The photo is a promo shot for his upcoming album "Man of The Woods" and Justin captioned it, "Man of the Woods is out Friday. And yes, this is how cold it is in Minnesota right now 😉."
The 37-year-old singer's new album is set to drop Friday and is already getting tons of talk, but JT is going to have to ignore the chatter until after the big game. And he's right about that cold weather!
The Twin Cities National Weather Service said Monday that wind chills may hit 19 below in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. "It's still a ways off, so the forecast will change some," the weather service noted, "but it will be cold."
JT is already in Minnesota prepping for his Super Bowl halftime appearance. He shared a photo on Instagram earlier this week standing on the field.
The crooner definitely has a big week ahead! And he can count one person to be cheering him on during his Super Bowl gig — Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback told Access at a press call that he's a big fan of JT and he's looking forward to the performance.