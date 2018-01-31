Justin Timberlake (Kinda) Jokes About The Frigid Weather In Minnesota Ahead Of Super Bowl

The 37-year-old singer's new album is set to drop Friday and is already getting tons of talk, but JT is going to have to ignore the chatter until after the big game. And he's right about that cold weather!

The Twin Cities National Weather Service said Monday that wind chills may hit 19 below in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. "It's still a ways off, so the forecast will change some," the weather service noted, "but it will be cold."

JT is already in Minnesota prepping for his Super Bowl halftime appearance. He shared a photo on Instagram earlier this week standing on the field.