Justin Timberlake Performs Prince Tribute, Biggest Hits For Super Bowl Halftime Show

(Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake performed alongside a Prince hologram and brought back a slew of his biggest hits for a show stopping Super Bowl halftime show performance at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Grammy winner's performance was introduced by his buddy Jimmy Fallon — and then things just turned up from there. JT opened the show below the stadium with his newest single “Filthy,” and delivered impressive choreography set to a blinding laser show. He was backed by a crew of dancers who helped bring the moves to life as he then made his grand entrance onto the field via a huge stairwell.
JT powered through hits like “Rock Your Body” and “SexyBack," which definitely had the crowd on their feet.
Justin even snuck in a sly nod to his previous Super Bowl appearance; pausing after singing, “Bet I have you naked by the end of this song.”
The “Rock Your Body” lyric ironically relates to his 2001-halftime show appearance with Janet Jackson, where he accidentally exposed her bare breast in the most infamous wardrobe malfunction of all time.
(Getty Images)
The performance also featured a special nod to Minnesota-native, Prince. Despite Prince’s family refuting claims that Justin would sing alongside a hologram of the late superstar, the stadium turned purple when JT sat behind a white piano for a cover of “I Would Die 4 U.”
A video of Prince performing was projected behind Justin, creating the appearance of a duet.
(Getty Images)
The epic performance ended with Justin’s hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – where he danced across the field amid a sea of colorfully-clad dancers. The energy definitely went up and JT then paraded through the crowd and took selfies with fans in the stadium.
Those #SuperBowlSelfies are sure to break the Internet!