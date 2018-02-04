Justin Timberlake Performs Prince Tribute, Biggest Hits For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake performed alongside a Prince hologram and brought back a slew of his biggest hits for a show stopping Super Bowl halftime show performance at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Grammy winner's performance was introduced by his buddy Jimmy Fallon — and then things just turned up from there. JT opened the show below the stadium with his newest single “Filthy,” and delivered impressive choreography set to a blinding laser show. He was backed by a crew of dancers who helped bring the moves to life as he then made his grand entrance onto the field via a huge stairwell.