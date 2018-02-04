Justin Timberlake Performs Prince Tribute, Biggest Hits For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

(Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake performed alongside a Prince hologram and brought back a slew of his biggest hits for a show stopping Super Bowl halftime show performance at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. 

The 37-year-old Grammy winner's performance was introduced by his buddy Jimmy Fallon — and then things just turned up from there. JT opened the show  below the stadium with his newest single “Filthy,” and delivered impressive choreography set to a blinding laser show. He was backed by a crew of dancers who helped bring the moves to life as he then made his grand entrance onto the field via a huge stairwell.

via GIPHY


JT powered through hits like “Rock Your Body” and “SexyBack," which definitely had the crowd on their feet. 

via GIPHY

Justin even snuck in a sly nod to his previous Super Bowl appearance; pausing after singing, “Bet I have you naked by the end of this song.”

The “Rock Your Body” lyric ironically relates to his 2001-halftime show appearance with Janet Jackson, where he accidentally exposed her bare breast in the most infamous wardrobe malfunction of all time. 

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV at Reliant Stadium in Houston

(Getty Images)

The performance also featured a special nod to Minnesota-native, Prince. Despite Prince’s family refuting claims that Justin would sing alongside a hologram of the late superstar, the stadium turned purple when JT sat behind a white piano for a cover of “I Would Die 4 U.”

A video of Prince performing was projected behind Justin, creating the appearance of a duet.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

(Getty Images)

The epic performance ended with Justin’s hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – where he danced across the field amid a sea of colorfully-clad dancers. The energy definitely went up and JT then paraded through the crowd and took selfies with fans in the stadium. 

via GIPHY

Those #SuperBowlSelfies are sure to break the Internet! 

RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News