Justin Timberlake & Usher Hit The Studio Together!

There's also the possibility that Usher asked JT to work with him on new music. Usher has not shared any details about a new album, but he has posted several photos in the studio and recently shared a pic with superstar producer, Jermaine Dupri in it.

Throughout their careers, JT and Usher have always been compared to each other. With 18 Grammy wins and 60 nominations between these two, we know the music that they're working on will be nothing short of amazing.

Raise your hand you can't wait to hear this secret project!