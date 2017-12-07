Is a Justin Timberlake and Usher collaboration in the works?
Usher shared a cryptic photo on his Instagram story on Thursday that had fans buzzing. In the pic, Justin is flashing a peace sign and is posing next to the "Yeah!" singer inside the studio. Usher also added the tag, "@hs2"
Justin Timberlake & Usher Hit The Studio Together! (Instagram)
But what could they be working on? Rumors are swirling that JT is finishing up an album ahead of his much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance in February. So there's a chance that JT teamed up with Usher to roll out a couple surprises during the big show.
There's also the possibility that Usher asked JT to work with him on new music. Usher has not shared any details about a new album, but he has posted several photos in the studio and recently shared a pic with superstar producer, Jermaine Dupri in it.
Throughout their careers, JT and Usher have always been compared to each other. With 18 Grammy wins and 60 nominations between these two, we know the music that they're working on will be nothing short of amazing.
Raise your hand you can't wait to hear this secret project!
-- Kevin Zelman