K-Pop Singer Kim Jonghyun Dead At 27 Of Possible Suicide, Police Report

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 09: (L-R) Onew, Taemin and Jonghyun of South Korean boy band SHINee attend the 'SHINee World III' press conference on March 9, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Police say the lead singer of popular South Korean boy band SHINee has died in a possible suicide.
They say Kim Jong-hyun, better known by the stage name Jonghyun, was found unconscious at a residence hotel in Seoul on Monday and was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.
Police said Kim's sister told them that the singer sent her text messages such as "Final farewell" and "I've had difficulties" before his death.
Police said they have not yet determined whether he killed himself.
Yonhap news agency said authorities found burned coal briquettes, which produce carbon monoxide, in a frying pan in Kim's hotel room.
South Korea has the highest suicide rate among developed countries.