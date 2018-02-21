Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Channel Jackie Kennedy At Milan Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid turned back the clock this week at Milan Fashion Week and showed off their best Jackie Kennedy looks during the Moschino Fashion Show.

The trio of women were just three of the famous catwalkers at the 1960s-inspired show this week. While the Hadid sisters definitely gave off some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes, it was Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia who looked nearly identical to the former First Lady.

Kaia sported a bright orange two-piece set with a pillbox hat. The retro look screamed "Jackie" and Kaia's lithe figure and dark brown locks definitely furthered the impression.



