Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Channel Jackie Kennedy At Milan Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid turned back the clock this week at Milan Fashion Week and showed off their best Jackie Kennedy looks during the Moschino Fashion Show.
The trio of women were just three of the famous catwalkers at the 1960s-inspired show this week. While the Hadid sisters definitely gave off some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes, it was Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia who looked nearly identical to the former First Lady.
Kaia sported a bright orange two-piece set with a pillbox hat. The retro look screamed "Jackie" and Kaia's lithe figure and dark brown locks definitely furthered the impression.
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Model Kaia Gerber walks on the runway at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on February 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Bella showed off an evening gown from with a 1960s vibe. The pale pink dress with silver beading along the right side was edgy yet classic. She teamed her look with a bouffant hairstyle.
Model Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on February 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Getty Images)
And Gigi was all Marilyn. The stunning model, 22, donned an aquamarine gown with some dizzying sparkles. Her hair, which was styled in the same retro fashion, had us reminiscing about the "Some Like It Hot" star.
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Gig Hadid is seen backstage ahead of the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on February 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Moschino) (Getty Images)
What do you think of all the models and their retro looks?