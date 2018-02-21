Kat Von D Marries Prayers Singer Leafar Seyer — See Their Rings!

Kat Von D is a married woman again!
The tattoo artist revealed she said "I do" to Prayers singer Leafar Seyer by posting a photo on her Instagram of their intertwined hands both rocking wedding bands. She captioned the photo, "Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers 🖤Juntos en vida y en muerte." The translation of "juntos en vida y en muerte is "together in life and death."
Leafar shared a similar sentiment in his Instagram post, writing, "Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte]."
Based on their remarks about "today," it appears the pair got officially married on, Wednesday, February 21, but it looks like they may have made a commitment to each other last week on Valentine's Day. In an Instagram video on Kat's page on V-Day, Leafar is showing off his wedding band and a plane flies overhead with a banner that reads, "I love you Kat Von D." She captioned the video, "So this just happened. #bestvalentinesdayever."
This is the second marriage for the 35-year-old ink artist and former star of "LA Ink." She was previously married to Oliver Peck from 2003-2007 and was also famously engaged to Jesse James.
Congrats to the happy couple!