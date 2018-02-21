Kat Von D Marries Prayers Singer Leafar Seyer — See Their Rings!

Kat Von D is a married woman again!

The tattoo artist revealed she said "I do" to Prayers singer Leafar Seyer by posting a photo on her Instagram of their intertwined hands both rocking wedding bands. She captioned the photo, "Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers 🖤Juntos en vida y en muerte." The translation of "juntos en vida y en muerte is "together in life and death." 


Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers ????Juntos en vida y en muerte.

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

Leafar shared a similar sentiment in his Instagram post, writing, "Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte]." 

Based on their remarks about "today," it appears the pair got officially married on, Wednesday, February 21, but it looks like they may have made a commitment to each other last week on Valentine's Day. In an Instagram video on Kat's page on V-Day, Leafar is showing off his wedding band and a plane flies overhead with a banner that reads, "I love you Kat Von D." She captioned the video, "So this just happened. #bestvalentinesdayever."

...so this just happened. @prayers ❤️ #bestvalentinesdayever

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

This is the second marriage for the 35-year-old ink artist and former star of "LA Ink." She was previously married to Oliver Peck from 2003-2007 and was also famously engaged to Jesse James.

Congrats to the happy couple! 


Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News