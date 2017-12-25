Kate Hudson Shows Off Incredible Vocal Chops Singing Christmas Carols With David Foster

Kate sang Christmas carols alongside musician David Foster, who played classics "I'm Dreaming Of A White Christmas" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" on the piano. Kate posted videos of their caroling session on her Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Kate captioned her 'gram videos, "Upgrade on my 'go to' Christmas Carols when you got @davidfoster on the piano 💃 ❤️🎄 Merry Christmas Eve! Hope your day and night is filled with love, laughter and music 🙏."