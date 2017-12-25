Kate Hudson Shows Off Incredible Vocal Chops Singing Christmas Carols With David Foster

Kate sang Christmas carols alongside musician David Foster, who played classics "I'm Dreaming Of A White Christmas" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" on the piano. Kate posted videos of their caroling session on her Instagram on Christmas Eve.
Kate captioned her 'gram videos, "Upgrade on my 'go to' Christmas Carols when you got @davidfoster on the piano 💃 ❤️🎄 Merry Christmas Eve! Hope your day and night is filled with love, laughter and music 🙏."
The duo definitely made an incredible pairing with Kate showing off her soaring vocals and David singing backup as he played the keys. Kate had her arm wrapped around close friend, Jennifer Meyer and several other A-list friends joined in on the merriment. Jennifer posted a video of the whole crew singing "Jingle Bells" on her Instagram as well. She captioned the video, "Just a little impromptu Christmas caroling 🎶🌲♥️💃🍷we love you @davidfoster xoxo."
Kate is definitely getting into the Christmas spirit this year. The 38-year-old actress also took to Instagram earlier in the week to show off her holiday baking skills. She shared a video of some ooey-gooey chocolate cookies!
It looks like this holiday season is definitely full of fun!