Kate Middleton Caught A Case Of The Giggles As She Became A Patron Of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but giggle doing an appearance at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on Tuesday. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third child in April, was all smiles as she visited with doctors and women's health leaders at the college.
Kate was clad in a navy blue dress with a matching coat and a set of coordinating pumps and looked happy and healthy as she visited. But in one silly moment — and we're still not sure what someone said to Kate to cause this — she seemed to be hysterically laughing. The normally-composed Kate was overtaken by a fit of the giggles.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologistson February 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
It's fun to see Kate in good spirits as her new baby's arrival is just months away. During Kate's visit to the OB-GYN College, she spoke with thought leaders about the stigma around women's health, in particular maternal mental health, and how that can be challenged. She was also presented with a certificate from Professor Lesley Regan, the President of @RCObsGyn, documenting her patronage of the college.
Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duchess of Cambridge became a Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
According to Kensington Palace, the hospital was founded in 1929 and "works in the UK and globally to set standards for clinical practice, provide doctors with training, and advocate women's healthcare."
Kate's patronage of the RC OB-GYN follows that of many other female royals. According to the Royal College, Her Majesty The Queen & Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother were all patrons, as well.
