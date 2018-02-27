Kate Middleton Caught A Case Of The Giggles As She Became A Patron Of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but giggle doing an appearance at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on Tuesday. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third child in April, was all smiles as she visited with doctors and women's health leaders at the college.

Kate was clad in a navy blue dress with a matching coat and a set of coordinating pumps and looked happy and healthy as she visited. But in one silly moment — and we're still not sure what someone said to Kate to cause this — she seemed to be hysterically laughing. The normally-composed Kate was overtaken by a fit of the giggles.