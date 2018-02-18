Kate Middleton Opts For Dark Green Jenny Packham Gown At The BAFTAs

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined in with the muted palette on the BAFTA red carpet, wearing a dark green Jenny Packham dress with a black belt.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, is attending the British Academy Film Awards with her husband, Prince William, who is president of the U.K. movie academy.

Most female guests are wearing black to the ceremony as a statement of support for the "Time's Up" movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London

Kate's choice found a middle way between making a political statement — something the royal family scrupulously avoids — and ignoring the gesture by wearing a bright color.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London

