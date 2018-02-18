Kate Middleton Opts For Dark Green Jenny Packham Gown At The BAFTAs

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined in with the muted palette on the BAFTA red carpet, wearing a dark green Jenny Packham dress with a black belt.



Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, is attending the British Academy Film Awards with her husband, Prince William, who is president of the U.K. movie academy.

Most female guests are wearing black to the ceremony as a statement of support for the "Time's Up" movement against sexual harassment and abuse.