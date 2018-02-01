Kate Middleton & Prince William Make A Snowy Arrival In Norway On Day 1 Of Visit

(Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge have landed in Norway! The royal duo touched down in their jet at Gardermoen Military Airport and were greeted with a very snowy arrival. But things warmed up quickly for Kate and Will as they shared a sweet exchange with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway on the tarmac.
OSLO, NORWAY - FEBRUARY 01: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway greet Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Kate looked lovely as she stepped off the plane in a bright blue coat and her hair pulled back into a sleek updo. For his part, William wore a navy suit and coat, teamed with a red scarf. The 31-year-old royal actually matched Princess Mette-Marit, who also donned a navy coat and a red scarf. Crown Prince Haakon donned similar attire.
OSLO, NORWAY - FEBRUARY 01: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway as she arrives to Oslo Gardermoen Airport on day 3 of her visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The crew exchanged quick pleasantries before being whisked out of the cold and over to the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway, where they were also welcomed by King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. The royals shared a lunch at the palace.
(Left-right) Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway ahead of a lunch at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Hannah McKay/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Inside, Kate showed off a pretty lace, blue dress that she had underneath her coat.
This is the third day of the British royals' tour of Sweden and Norway. They previously enjoyed some outdoor adventure and black-tie dinners with Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel in Sweden.
