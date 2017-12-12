Kate Middleton Is Radiant In Plum-Colored Coat As She Delivers Presents To Kids In London

Kate Middleton is delivering a bit of Christmas magic!

The Duchess of Cambridge handed out Christmas presents at the Rugby Portobello Christmas party for the 'Magic Mums' group on Tuesday and looked absolutely radiant in a plum-colored wool coat. The royal, who is expecting her third baby, was glowing and looked relaxed as she greeted children and their families. The Duchess was all smiles throughout her appearance and was also spotted waving to the crowds as she carried a bouquet of blush roses.

Kate nailed her maternity style in a Seraphine plum coat, black tights and black velvet heels and a coordinating Mulberry clutch. She wore her hair down in bounden curls and polished off the look with minimal makeup.