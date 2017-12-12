Kate Middleton Is Radiant In Plum-Colored Coat As She Delivers Presents To Kids In London

Kate Middleton is delivering a bit of Christmas magic!
The Duchess of Cambridge handed out Christmas presents at the Rugby Portobello Christmas party for the 'Magic Mums' group on Tuesday and looked absolutely radiant in a plum-colored wool coat. The royal, who is expecting her third baby, was glowing and looked relaxed as she greeted children and their families. The Duchess was all smiles throughout her appearance and was also spotted waving to the crowds as she carried a bouquet of blush roses.
Kate nailed her maternity style in a Seraphine plum coat, black tights and black velvet heels and a coordinating Mulberry clutch. She wore her hair down in bounden curls and polished off the look with minimal makeup.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the 'Magic Mums' community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust on December 12, 2017 in London, England. The Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington is part of a network of centre that help local communities and provides support by running programmes for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups and tuition (Getty Images)
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, during her visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust community centre in North Kensington, London, where she joined children and families to celebrate the work of the trust (Getty Images)
Kate was also spotted giving a helping hand as she set up for the children's Christmas party!
While Kate was busy prepping other children for the holiday season, her husband Prince William has been busy putting in a good word with Santa Clause for their son, George. Earlier this month Wills talked to the man in the big red suit and revealed what Prince ice George wanted this year!
-- Kevin Zelman