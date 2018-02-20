Kate Middleton Rubs Shoulders With Anna Wintour & Stella McCartney At Fashion Event

Kate Middleton is rolling with the fashion set!
The pregnant royal co-hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and had quite the fashionable turnout.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Stella McCartney and Anna Wintour attend The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace on February 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Kate, who was clad in a black and white floral dress from Erdem, looked lovely as she cradled her baby bump and mingled with Anna Wintour and Stella McCartney. The trio of women appeared to be laughing and smiling and enjoying the event. Kate was also spotted walking through the exhibit with Sophie, who looked sleek in a black and red dress from Burberry.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell, Caroline Rush, handbag designer Anya Hindmarch, fashion activist and Colin Firth's wife, Livia Firth, and British model Adwoa Aboah, were also in attendance at the event.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Sophie, The Countess of Wessex attend The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace on February 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The exhibit featured custom designed sustainable outfits from designers and artisans from all 52 countries of the Commonwealth. According to Kensington Palace, the designs will be moved to other locations outside of Buckingham Palace so that the the public can enjoy them.
It's been a busy week for Kate!
On Sunday, she attended the BAFTA Awards with Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an evergreen colored gown, with a black empire waistband. But while Kate's look was gorgeous — she caught some flack for wearing a colored gown instead of a black gown in support of the Time's Up movement.
The royals don't typically comment on political issues and Kate didn't share a statement on why she chose the look. But let's be real — she looked lovely and the airy dress was probably much more comfortably than a form-fitting frock at 6 months pregnant. Kate is expected to have her third child in April.