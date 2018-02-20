Kate Middleton Rubs Shoulders With Anna Wintour & Stella McCartney At Fashion Event

The exhibit featured custom designed sustainable outfits from designers and artisans from all 52 countries of the Commonwealth. According to Kensington Palace, the designs will be moved to other locations outside of Buckingham Palace so that the the public can enjoy them.

It's been a busy week for Kate!

On Sunday, she attended the BAFTA Awards with Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an evergreen colored gown, with a black empire waistband. But while Kate's look was gorgeous — she caught some flack for wearing a colored gown instead of a black gown in support of the Time's Up movement.

The royals don't typically comment on political issues and Kate didn't share a statement on why she chose the look. But let's be real — she looked lovely and the airy dress was probably much more comfortably than a form-fitting frock at 6 months pregnant. Kate is expected to have her third child in April.