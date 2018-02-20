Katherine Heigl Shows Off Post-Baby Body 14 Months After Giving Birth To Son Joshua

"It's been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas...I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders," Katherine captured the pictures in part.

She said her new role on "Suits" and a need to feel fit and strong helped her get rid of the final pounds.

"Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere," Katherine wrote.

Katherine also revealed she turned to the BBG program for some difficult workouts after she saw blogger Rachel Parcell's progress with the app. And told her fans as a momma of three — Joshua has two big sisters, Adalaide Marie Hope and Naleigh Mi-Eun — the app-style workout was easy to do on the go.

WATCH: Katherine Heigl Joins 'Suits' As Series Regular For Season 8: Find Out Who She's Playing!