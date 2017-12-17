Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise Cheer On The Knicks In Cute Family Outing

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are two of the cutest – and most fashionable – basketball fans ever!

The mother-daughter duo was spotted sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks game in New York City on Saturday night, and shared a few laughs while cheering on the team.  

Katie looked chic in slouchy, dark red knee-high boots and a black dress with delicate white polka dots. She accessorized with classic hoop earrings and a wide brown belt. Suri looked adorably winter-ready in a hooded, pastel pink parka patterned with flowers and ladybugs.  

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Hit The Red Carpet — Separate But Together

The pair isn't just fans of East Coast teams. Back in January, they hit up a Los Angeles Lakers game together too.

Katie's parents and brother were also on hand for Saturday's outing, which could be an early birthday celebration for the former "Dawson's Creek" star – she turns 39 on Dec. 18. Katie shared an Instagram photo of the whole gang posing together on the sidelines. 

Go Knicks! #msg #family ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

WATCH: Katie Holmes Shares Daughter Suri's Reaction To Her Transformation For 'The Kennedys – After Camelot'

"Go Knicks!" Katie captioned her shot, alongside a #family hashtag and red heart emoji. 

Her well wishes didn't hurt – the team won over the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-96.

Sporting events aren't the only favorite activity for Katie and her 11-year-old mini-me. Earlier this month, they made a surprise appearance at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City, joining host Elvis Duran onstage to introduce Taylor Swift.

-- Erin Biglow

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News