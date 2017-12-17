Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise Cheer On The Knicks In Cute Family Outing

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are two of the cutest – and most fashionable – basketball fans ever!
The mother-daughter duo was spotted sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks game in New York City on Saturday night, and shared a few laughs while cheering on the team.
Katie looked chic in slouchy, dark red knee-high boots and a black dress with delicate white polka dots. She accessorized with classic hoop earrings and a wide brown belt. Suri looked adorably winter-ready in a hooded, pastel pink parka patterned with flowers and ladybugs.
(Getty Images)
The pair isn't just fans of East Coast teams. Back in January, they hit up a Los Angeles Lakers game together too.
Katie's parents and brother were also on hand for Saturday's outing, which could be an early birthday celebration for the former "Dawson's Creek" star – she turns 39 on Dec. 18. Katie shared an Instagram photo of the whole gang posing together on the sidelines.
"Go Knicks!" Katie captioned her shot, alongside a #family hashtag and red heart emoji.
Her well wishes didn't hurt – the team won over the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-96.
Sporting events aren't the only favorite activity for Katie and her 11-year-old mini-me. Earlier this month, they made a surprise appearance at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City, joining host Elvis Duran onstage to introduce Taylor Swift.
-- Erin Biglow