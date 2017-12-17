Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise Cheer On The Knicks In Cute Family Outing

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are two of the cutest – and most fashionable – basketball fans ever!

The mother-daughter duo was spotted sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks game in New York City on Saturday night, and shared a few laughs while cheering on the team.

Katie looked chic in slouchy, dark red knee-high boots and a black dress with delicate white polka dots. She accessorized with classic hoop earrings and a wide brown belt. Suri looked adorably winter-ready in a hooded, pastel pink parka patterned with flowers and ladybugs.