Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx At The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party: See The Pics!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were among the stars celebrating Grammys weekend at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party.

The stars were in attendance at Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to industry icons in New York City on Saturday night, alongside other celebs, including Jay-Z (who was honored), DJ Khaled and Alicia Keys.

Katie donned a floor-length red gown for the event, while Jamie looked stylish in a navy blue tux with black lapels.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City

Katie and Jamie were spotted sharing a moment with designer Zac Posen, who attended the event.

Katie Holmes, Zac Posen and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City

The evening provided a mini "Dreamgirls" reunion for Jamie, who was pictured alongside his Oscar-winning costar for that movie – Jennifer Hudson, who paid tribute to Aretha Franklin at the event.

Variety reported that Davis announced Jennifer was chosen by Aretha to play her in a movie.

Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City

Jennifer was also photographed smiling and snapping a selfie with "Dreamgirls" co-star Beyoncé.

Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City
