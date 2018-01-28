Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx At The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party: See The Pics!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were among the stars celebrating Grammys weekend at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party.
The stars were in attendance at Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to industry icons in New York City on Saturday night, alongside other celebs, including Jay-Z (who was honored), DJ Khaled and Alicia Keys.
Katie donned a floor-length red gown for the event, while Jamie looked stylish in a navy blue tux with black lapels.
Katie and Jamie were spotted sharing a moment with designer Zac Posen, who attended the event.
The evening provided a mini "Dreamgirls" reunion for Jamie, who was pictured alongside his Oscar-winning costar for that movie – Jennifer Hudson, who paid tribute to Aretha Franklin at the event.
Variety reported that Davis announced Jennifer was chosen by Aretha to play her in a movie.
Jennifer was also photographed smiling and snapping a selfie with "Dreamgirls" co-star Beyoncé.