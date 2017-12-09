Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Make Surprise Appearance Onstage At Jingle Ball

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise hit the stage!

The mother-daughter duo was onstage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday where they, alongside Elvis Duran, introduced Taylor Swift!

Elvis Duran, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise speak onstage at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2017 in New York

Katie shared a sweet photo from the night where she's holding Suri's hand on her Instagram.

Fun night at #jingleball ???? @taylorswift ????????????????????????????????

Katie opted for a casual look, pairing jeans with a long sleeve top. Suri looked festive in a black dress with white stars, pigtails and a bright red bow.

Other performers at Jingle Ball included Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and Camila Cabello.

-- Stephanie Swaim

