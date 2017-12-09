Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Make Surprise Appearance Onstage At Jingle Ball

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise hit the stage!
The mother-daughter duo was onstage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday where they, alongside Elvis Duran, introduced Taylor Swift!
(Getty Images)
Katie shared a sweet photo from the night where she's holding Suri's hand on her Instagram.
Katie opted for a casual look, pairing jeans with a long sleeve top. Suri looked festive in a black dress with white stars, pigtails and a bright red bow.
Other performers at Jingle Ball included Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and Camila Cabello.
-- Stephanie Swaim