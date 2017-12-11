Keith Urban Shares The Sweetest Message To Wife Nicole Kidman After Golden Globes Nominations

The country crooner shared a sweet message of support for Nicole following the Golden Globe nominations on Monday where her show, "Big Little Lies" scored a massive six nominations. Her other show, "Top of the Lake" also scored a nomination in the television limited series or motion picture made for television category.

Nicole was individually nominated for her role on "Big Little Lies" in the actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television category.

"Hey baby- CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!! Incredibly proud of you, the work, and all the BLL and TOTL team. THE STARS ALIGNED!!! xxxxxx - KU #GoldenGlobes." Keith shared on Twitter!