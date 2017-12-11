Keith Urban Shares The Sweetest Message To Wife Nicole Kidman After Golden Globes Nominations

The country crooner shared a sweet message of support for Nicole following the Golden Globe nominations on Monday where her show, "Big Little Lies" scored a massive six nominations. Her other show, "Top of the Lake" also scored a nomination in the television limited series or motion picture made for television category.
Nicole was individually nominated for her role on "Big Little Lies" in the actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television category.
"Hey baby- CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!! Incredibly proud of you, the work, and all the BLL and TOTL team. THE STARS ALIGNED!!! xxxxxx - KU #GoldenGlobes." Keith shared on Twitter!
The adorable couple are always supportive of each other's careers. Earlier this year, Nicole took home an Emmy award for her role on "Big Little Lies" and she gushed about Keith in her acceptance speech. She noted that because of his support and sacrifice, she's able to pursue her dreams and vice versa.
Congrats Nicole!