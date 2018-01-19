Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato & More Fangirl Over Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has earned herself some famous fans!
The "Havana" hit maker has been celebrating the release of her debut album – "Camila" – and fellow superstars stop gushing over it.
Kelly Clarkson revealed she's a Camilizer during a Twitter Q&A session on Thursday.
"I just got @Camila_Cabello new album and am really digging her vibe," she wrote.
The three-time Grammy winner was honoured as one of Billboard's Women of the Year alongside Camila in November – where the two pop stars met for the first time.
Fellow pop princess Demi Lovato is bopping to "Camila" too!
During an Instagram Live Wednesday, Demi revealed to fans how proud she is of Camila's solo success.
"Right now, I'm obsessed with 'Never Be The Same' by Camila Cabello – who got her start on 'X Factor,'" she said. "I've known her for a really long time, and I'm really proud of her."
The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer helped discover Camila in 2012 when she was a judge on "X Factor." Camila placed third in the singing competition show alongside her former Fifth Harmony bandmates.
"Havana" has even taken over Nashville!
Country superstars Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini proved how much they're feeling Camila's tunes by covering "Never Be The Same" in concert.
Camila adorably freaked out over the Keith and Kelsea's duet – taking to Twitter to thank them.
OH MY GOD!!!! @KeithUrban AND @KelseaBallerini THIS. IS. MAGICAL. #NeverBeTheSame pic.twitter.com/Qt8rCUyMOT— camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 18, 2018
"THIS. IS. MAGICAL," she wrote.
Time to welcome these celebs to the family, Camilizers!