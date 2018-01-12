Kelly Clarkson Jokes That Her Daughter River Rose Is Into 'Bad Boys'

Kelly Clarkson's daughter is too adorable.

The singer shared a cute photo of her 3-year-old daughter River Rose at Disneyland on Thursday.

In the photo her little one is hugging the "Beauty and the Beast" character Gaston.

Oh great so she’s into bad boys at the age of 3 🙄 this should be fun 🤣 #Disneyland

Kelly shares lots of cute updates about her daughter on social media. And it appears that River Rose is a big fan of theme parks!

Last year, the Grammy winner shared a cute video of her little girl at Universal Studios waving a wand.

"Had such a great time at Universal! @unistudios #WizardingWorldHollywood #tbt," the caption reads.

Had such a great time at Universal!! @unistudios #WizardingWorldHollywood #tbt

-- Stephanie Swaim

