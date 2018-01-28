Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Regal, Jeweled Gown At 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The upcoming "The Voice" judge accessorized her gown with a white rose: a symbol of support for the Me Too and Time's Up movements.

Kelly's husband, Brandon Blackstock, accompanied his wife on the carpet and looked classic in a matching black suit and tie.

The 35-year-old is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Love So Soft," the first single off of her 2017 album "Meaning of Life." Kesha, Lady Gaga, P!nk and Ed Sheeran are also up for the award.



