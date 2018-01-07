Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum Wear Nearly Identical Dresses To The 2018 Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum could have been twins on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet!

The ladies both rocked black, strapless, high-low dresses with a ton of texture and a sexy front cutout silhouette. Their dresses varied slightly, and of course both women changed things up with their accessories, but this one became a battle for the best high-low gown.

Kendall worked it on the red carpet with her gown, which featured a touch more tulle and a higher hemline that went to her mid-thigh. The dress, which also featured a corset-style top was nearly sheer in some areas and had a long train. The "KUWTK" star paired the gown with a set of d'orsay t-strap heels and dangling silver earrings. She wore her hair down in a center part and slightly tousled.

