Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum Wear Nearly Identical Dresses To The 2018 Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum

Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum rock very similar looks at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Credit: Getty)

Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum could have been twins on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet! 

The ladies both rocked black, strapless, high-low dresses with a ton of texture and a sexy front cutout silhouette. Their dresses varied slightly, and of course both women changed things up with their accessories, but this one became a battle for the best high-low gown. 

Kendall worked it on the red carpet with her gown, which featured a touch more tulle and a higher hemline that went to her mid-thigh. The dress, which also featured a corset-style top was nearly sheer in some areas and had a long train. The "KUWTK" star paired the gown with a set of d'orsay t-strap heels and dangling silver earrings. She wore her hair down in a center part and slightly tousled.  

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum

Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum wear nearly identical dresses to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Where Heidi's dress lacked tulle, it had serious feather power. The "America's Got Talent" judge had a spray of black feathers come up over the neckline of her gown and the belted portion of the dress hit lower on her waist. The hemline of the high-low section, showed off Heidi's A-list gams and began just above the knee. Heidi paired her party dress with a set of strappy heels, and bold black earrings. She wore her hair back in a mid-part chignon. 

While the gals definitely differ in their personal styles, their model taste is clearly pretty similar. 

