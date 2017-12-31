Kendall Jenner Hilariously Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner is shutting down rumors that she's pregnant!
Some fans thought the model might be expecting after she shared a selfie rocking a tight black and white polka dot dress.
The curve-hugging look caused some fans to go off in the comments.
"Is she pregnant," one fan wrote.
"She can have a belly and not be pregnant and yet she could be," another wrote.
But the model slammed the rumors in a hilarious tweet, responding to an article about the photo.
"i just like bagels ok!!!," she joked.
And while the reality star isn't expecting a little one, she did show off her "baby" in another Instagram post from Saturday.
The photo shows off a slick pink convertible with the top down.
"MY BABY," the caption reads.
-- Stephanie Swaim