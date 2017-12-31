Kendall Jenner Hilariously Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner is shutting down rumors that she's pregnant!

Some fans thought the model might be expecting after she shared a selfie rocking a tight black and white polka dot dress.

The curve-hugging look caused some fans to go off in the comments.

"Is she pregnant," one fan wrote.

"She can have a belly and not be pregnant and yet she could be," another wrote.

But the model slammed the rumors in a hilarious tweet, responding to an article about the photo.

"i just like bagels ok!!!," she joked.

And while the reality star isn't expecting a little one, she did show off her "baby" in another Instagram post from Saturday.

The photo shows off a slick pink convertible with the top down.

"MY BABY," the caption reads.

-- Stephanie Swaim

