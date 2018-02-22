Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Marriage Trouble With Hank Baskett In Heated Instagram Post

"My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story," she shared.

Kendra also revealed that she and Hank are both trying to work through their issues. They've chronicled their marriage woes foe years on TV, following a rough patch in 2014 where Hank was involved in a sex scandal that nearly caused he and Kendra to split for good.

"These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank," she shared. "I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!!Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time."

Kendra shares two children with Hank, son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter, Alijah, 3. She closed her post by revealing to fans that she has been spending a lot of time in therapy with the hopes of mending her family and her marriage.

"I've been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV. Lol 😂."

Her use of the crying/laughing emoji definitely suggests that she's not those tabloids too seriously!





