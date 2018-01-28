Kendrick Lamar Opens 2018 Grammy Awards With Politically-Charged Performance

Dave Chapelle then hit the stage to explain the satire that Kendrick was about to perform. Chappelle told the audience, "Hi. I’m Dave Chapelle. And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption. Please continue."



Kendrick continued and returned to the stage with a drummer. The two were surrounded by fire and Kendrick performed his lyrics from Jay Rock's "King's Dead." Following the performance, things got even more intense as Kendrick's dancers returned to the stage in all red outfits.



