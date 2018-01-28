Kendrick Lamar Opens 2018 Grammy Awards With Politically-Charged Performance

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the 2018 Grammy Awards with a powerful, politically-charged performance alongside U2 and Dave Chappelle.
Kendrick hit the stage with a group of masked dancers wearing military uniforms and performed his hit "XXX" with a huge American flag flying behind them. The group was then joined by Bono and The Edge before Lamar transitioned into his song, "DNA," also from his album Damn.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Dave Chapelle then hit the stage to explain the satire that Kendrick was about to perform. Chappelle told the audience, "Hi. I’m Dave Chapelle. And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption. Please continue."
Kendrick continued and returned to the stage with a drummer. The two were surrounded by fire and Kendrick performed his lyrics from Jay Rock's "King's Dead." Following the performance, things got even more intense as Kendrick's dancers returned to the stage in all red outfits.
As they danced and Kendrick rapped, gunshots rang out and one-by-one his dancers dropped.
The performance was definitely powerful and got reactions from huge stars from Olivia Wilde to Normani Kordei to Bella Hadid.
What a way to open the Grammy Awards.